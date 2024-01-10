Thailand’s much-loved jazz conference returns for its 15th edition

“We intend to establish a Jazz community driven by music education that contributes to an intellectual society,” said the college’s dean Narong Prangcharoen on Tuesday, adding the 15th edition of the annual event will feature both Thai and international jazz artists in a variety of stage performance and activities.

Highlights include an all-day music camp led by world-renowned jazz guitarist Jonathan Kreisberg and drummer Eric Harland, who will also perform on the night of January 28.

Another iconic show that is exclusive to the TIJC this year is the “jazz orchestra” performance by Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and The Pomelo Town jazz band, said Narong.

All the songs have been rearranged by Thai artists to inspire music lovers to create their own works with unique characteristics, he added.

Other bands and artists scheduled to join the event include Kreisberg Quartet (featuring Eric Harland), Steven Feifke Trio with Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Jochen Rueckert, Loop Doctors with Alemay Fernandez, Candlelight Ficus, and Gabriele Buonasorte Quartet.

Participants will also enjoy performances by jazz bands of participating embassies, including France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Singapore and Taiwan on the three stages set up for the event.

Philanthropists can participate in the auction of a painted piano by famous artist Takrit Krutphum, known by his alias “October29” to support music scholarships for children in remote areas.

For more information, visit www.tijc.net or facebook.com/tijc.net