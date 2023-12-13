Belgian jazz maestro Bovy captivates Thai audiences with sultry renditions

Drawing inspiration from legends like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Lou Rawls his smooth voice and unique renderings have left an indelible mark on the music industry, resonating with fans across genres.

His debut album “Better Man”, released in 2014 and featuring the soulful single “Theoretical Love”, catapulted Bovy to stardom.

After his recent performance in Thailand on December 2, Bovy sat down for a chat with The Nation, offering a glimpse into his musical journey.

“This is my first time in the Land of Smiles, and hopefully it won’t be the last,” he said.

His enchanting, sultry rendition of classics like “Fly Me to the Moon” during his hour-long performance at Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park left Thai fans clamouring for more.