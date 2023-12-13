Belgian jazz maestro Bovy captivates Thai audiences with sultry renditions
Yannick Bovy, often hailed as the “Michael Bublé of Belgium”, has become a prominent figure in the European jazz scene.
Drawing inspiration from legends like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Lou Rawls his smooth voice and unique renderings have left an indelible mark on the music industry, resonating with fans across genres.
His debut album “Better Man”, released in 2014 and featuring the soulful single “Theoretical Love”, catapulted Bovy to stardom.
After his recent performance in Thailand on December 2, Bovy sat down for a chat with The Nation, offering a glimpse into his musical journey.
“This is my first time in the Land of Smiles, and hopefully it won’t be the last,” he said.
His enchanting, sultry rendition of classics like “Fly Me to the Moon” during his hour-long performance at Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park left Thai fans clamouring for more.
Shouts of encore filled the auditorium, leaving the maestro amazed.
“It’s wonderful to be here. I want to thank you all for listening to my music and for inviting me to your beautiful country, and I will be back whenever you will have me,” he said.
While comparisons to Canadian crooner Bublé are inevitable, Bovy asserts his unique artistic identity, infusing his music with personal experiences and diverse influences. His versatility was further showcased in his collaborations with artists like David Bustamante and Belle Perez.
Apart from delivering classics, his penchant for songs with a crossover to pop also helps him connect with younger audiences, he said.
“I love crossover songs because they are a bridge to reach out to young people and also remind them that there was a great legacy written back in the day,” Bovy said.
The Belgian-born singer’s musical journey began within the embrace of a family deeply enamoured with the enchanting tunes of “The Great Americans”.
But his rise to fame began when his talent was showcased on “The X-Factor” stage, propelling him into the spotlight.
His subsequent albums, including “All the Way” (2014), “Love Wings” (2017) and “Celebrate Nat King Cole” (2019), display his evolution as a versatile musician with global appeal.
As Bovy continues captivating audiences, his performances stand as a testament to his commitment to embracing individuality in a world steeped in tradition. His seamless blend of swing, jazz and crossover pop reaffirms his status as a jazz maestro, bridging the gap between old soul and contemporary charm.