logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, January 24, 2024
nationthailand

Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month

Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month
MONDAY, January 22, 2024
Tammy Tameryn Somhar
Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Bangkok Design Week 2024 is partnering with The Hop Bangkok to present a unique cultural extravaganza – the Vintage Swing Fair.

This event, hosted at one of the Bangkok Design Week venues, promises a vibrant fusion of swing dancing and a vintage lifestyle market, all set against the backdrop of enchanting live performances of 1930s swing jazz music.

Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month

The aim of the event is to bring together people of all ages and genders through its six main highlights, namely:

Swing Dance Crash Course

Embrace the jazz era’s dance style with a 30-minute crash course in swing dancing

Dancing with DJs and Live Band

Dance the night away to cool tunes, while vinyl enthusiasts can explore the record shop put together by Gadhouse

Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month

Culinary delights

Savour delicious offerings from restaurants like Bite Me Softly, Dig and Drip and The Hop Bar

Art and culture fusion

Explore the vibrant “Artist in the Community” exhibition, showcasing diverse artistic expressions from painting to performance art, with contributions from JiJi Planet, parking.lot.press, among others

Vintage lifestyle market

Pamper your nostalgic side and pick up retro fashion items, collectables and vinyl records offered by vendors like Found Peace, Classic CJ1969, and The Hop shop

All about the jazz era

Engage in discussions and cultural exchanges and listen to talks or watch documentaries on the Jazz Age

More than just a dance event, the Vintage Swing Fair is an initiative to spread happiness and foster connections in the city. With the motto: “The more people dance, the happier the city becomes”, the event celebrates joy, community and the timeless allure of swing dancing.

Participants are encouraged to secure their spots early for workshops and classes. The Vintage Swing Fair is scheduled to run from February 2 to 4 from 3pm to 10pm at the The Hop on Silom Road.

For more details or to sign up, visit https://linktr.ee/thehopbangkok

TAGS
vintageswingdancejazzBangkokBangkok Design Week
RELATED
nationthailand