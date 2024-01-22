Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month
Bangkok Design Week 2024 is partnering with The Hop Bangkok to present a unique cultural extravaganza – the Vintage Swing Fair.
This event, hosted at one of the Bangkok Design Week venues, promises a vibrant fusion of swing dancing and a vintage lifestyle market, all set against the backdrop of enchanting live performances of 1930s swing jazz music.
The aim of the event is to bring together people of all ages and genders through its six main highlights, namely:
• Swing Dance Crash Course
Embrace the jazz era’s dance style with a 30-minute crash course in swing dancing
• Dancing with DJs and Live Band
Dance the night away to cool tunes, while vinyl enthusiasts can explore the record shop put together by Gadhouse
• Culinary delights
Savour delicious offerings from restaurants like Bite Me Softly, Dig and Drip and The Hop Bar
• Art and culture fusion
Explore the vibrant “Artist in the Community” exhibition, showcasing diverse artistic expressions from painting to performance art, with contributions from JiJi Planet, parking.lot.press, among others
• Vintage lifestyle market
Pamper your nostalgic side and pick up retro fashion items, collectables and vinyl records offered by vendors like Found Peace, Classic CJ1969, and The Hop shop
• All about the jazz era
Engage in discussions and cultural exchanges and listen to talks or watch documentaries on the Jazz Age
More than just a dance event, the Vintage Swing Fair is an initiative to spread happiness and foster connections in the city. With the motto: “The more people dance, the happier the city becomes”, the event celebrates joy, community and the timeless allure of swing dancing.
Participants are encouraged to secure their spots early for workshops and classes. The Vintage Swing Fair is scheduled to run from February 2 to 4 from 3pm to 10pm at the The Hop on Silom Road.
For more details or to sign up, visit https://linktr.ee/thehopbangkok