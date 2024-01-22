Step back in time at Bangkok’s Vintage Swing Fair next month

The aim of the event is to bring together people of all ages and genders through its six main highlights, namely:

• Swing Dance Crash Course

Embrace the jazz era’s dance style with a 30-minute crash course in swing dancing

• Dancing with DJs and Live Band

Dance the night away to cool tunes, while vinyl enthusiasts can explore the record shop put together by Gadhouse

• Culinary delights

Savour delicious offerings from restaurants like Bite Me Softly, Dig and Drip and The Hop Bar

• Art and culture fusion

Explore the vibrant “Artist in the Community” exhibition, showcasing diverse artistic expressions from painting to performance art, with contributions from JiJi Planet, parking.lot.press, among others

• Vintage lifestyle market

Pamper your nostalgic side and pick up retro fashion items, collectables and vinyl records offered by vendors like Found Peace, Classic CJ1969, and The Hop shop

• All about the jazz era

Engage in discussions and cultural exchanges and listen to talks or watch documentaries on the Jazz Age