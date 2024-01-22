Mahidol University celebrates 15 years of jazz excellence

Since its inception in 2009, TIJC has played a vital role in shaping Thailand's jazz music landscape, attracting artists and enthusiasts alike from both domestic and international scenes.

Now in its 15th edition, this year’s festival introduces a special camp featuring world-class artists, including Jonathan Kreisberg, a renowned jazz guitarist, and Eric Harland and his band. The camp will include workshops culminating in a concert on the night of January 28.

A notable highlight is the “Jazz with Thailand Phil”, featuring the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra (Thailand Phil) alongside The Pomelo Town, which will showcase jazz compositions exclusively composed and arranged by Thai artists.