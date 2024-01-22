Mahidol University celebrates 15 years of jazz excellence
The much-loved Thailand International Jazz Conference (TIJC) 2024, described as “an authentic celebration of real jazz” returns to its home at the College of Music, Mahidol University this week, with talks and concerts running from January 26 to 28.
Since its inception in 2009, TIJC has played a vital role in shaping Thailand's jazz music landscape, attracting artists and enthusiasts alike from both domestic and international scenes.
Now in its 15th edition, this year’s festival introduces a special camp featuring world-class artists, including Jonathan Kreisberg, a renowned jazz guitarist, and Eric Harland and his band. The camp will include workshops culminating in a concert on the night of January 28.
A notable highlight is the “Jazz with Thailand Phil”, featuring the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra (Thailand Phil) alongside The Pomelo Town, which will showcase jazz compositions exclusively composed and arranged by Thai artists.
Dr Narong Prangcharoen, Dean of the College of Music, emphasised the importance of encouraging the creation of original works by Thai musicians.
Associate Dean Noppadol Tirataradol, and project manager of the TIJC, added that the festival has gained recognition globally, drawing jazz artists and enthusiasts eager to participate in this intensive jazz event. The festival aims to bring outstanding jazz musicians to the audience, creating happiness and sustainability for society.
The three main headlining artists at TIJC 2024 include the Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet (featuring Eric Harland), the Steven Feifke Trio with Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, and Jochen Rueckert. These artists, along with a lineup of notable performers, will make TIJC a prominent event for jazz artists and industry players.
TIJC features three main stages: The Main Stage hosts performances by Thai and international artists, the Oval Stage provides a platform for jazz musicians from across the country, and the new Cat Stage offers opportunities for musicians to perform and jam with world-class artists.
TIJC continues to emphasise inclusivity, with performances by musicians of all ages, from 7-year-olds in the Jazz Camp to senior citizens and visually impaired musicians. The festival aims to be “Jazz For All”, fostering a sense of community and creative collaboration.
In a collaborative effort with Yamaha and River City Bangkok, TIJC 2024 will showcase an art piece on the piano by renowned Thai street artist Takrit Krutphum, also known as "October29." The artwork will be displayed at the festival and later auctioned at River City, with proceeds supporting the Jazz Aid Project to expand opportunities for children to join the jazz camp the following year.
For more information, visit www.tijc.net and facebook.com/tijc.net.