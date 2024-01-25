Thai creativity goes on show in Bangkok Design Week

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency and partners, this year’s event is on the theme “Livable Scape” and invites all Bangkokians to participate in projects that improve the city’s livability.

By inviting local artists and designers to showcase their creativity and business ideas, the BKKDW will also serve as a stage to promote Bangkok’s soft power, turning the capital into a destination for investment and tourism.

Activities under BKKDW 2024 will be held in 15 neighbourhoods, with the central event hosted by the Charoen Krung – Talad Noi area in Samphanthawong district, one of the city’s old town communities that is rich in history and materials for creative designers.

Scheduled events in Charoen Krung – Talad Noi include the showcase of a bicycle navigation system, One Bangkok Pavilion, and exhibitions by creative partners such as Nexus and PDM Supervision.

For events and locations of BKKDW in other neighborhoods, visit https://www.bangkokdesignweek.com/bkkdw2024

Bangkok Design Week has been included in the city’s annual event calendar since Bangkok was named a city of design under the UNESCO Creative City Network. More than 60 Thai and international partner organisations as well as over 2,000 designers and businesses have taken part in the event each year, which attracts approximately 400,000 visitors annually.