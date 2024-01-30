Cat’s testicles: Relying on art to address Bangkok’s stray cat problem

The exhibition, part of the ongoing Bangkok Design Week 2024, is being hosted at Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin until February 4.

CATSANOVA 2024 has a unique objective – to employ art as a medium to address the surging problem of stray cats in Bangkok while promoting their adoption.

The governor and city officials explored the exhibition to gain insights into the creative endeavours addressing this social concern.

Key activities within the exhibition include a hands-on painting activity, encouraging participants to create artwork featuring cat’s testicles.