Cat’s testicles: Relying on art to address Bangkok’s stray cat problem
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by city officials, visited the captivating contemporary art exhibition titled “Cat’s Testicles Rule the City” (CATSANOVA 2024) on Tuesday.
The exhibition, part of the ongoing Bangkok Design Week 2024, is being hosted at Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin until February 4.
CATSANOVA 2024 has a unique objective – to employ art as a medium to address the surging problem of stray cats in Bangkok while promoting their adoption.
The governor and city officials explored the exhibition to gain insights into the creative endeavours addressing this social concern.
Key activities within the exhibition include a hands-on painting activity, encouraging participants to create artwork featuring cat’s testicles.
This artistic initiative doubles as a campaign aimed at advocating for the responsible control of the stray cat population and their overall well-being.
A significant facet of CATSANOVA 2024 involves finding new loving homes for stray cats brought in from the Animal Control Centre in Bangkok’s Prawet district. The event is being supported by the Department of Health and the Veterinary Public Health Office.
In collaboration with SOS Animal Thailand and Pettinee Company, the event offers valuable support for adoption efforts. This includes motivating factors, online veterinary health consultation (relevant) and online vaccination records accessible through the LINE OA system at no cost.
Visitors are encouraged to make contributions to support the stray cat neutering project, which aims to control the population of stray felines in the capital.