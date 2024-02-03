Ayutthaya offers spectacular ‘Night at The Palace’ to visitors until April-end
The spectacular landscape of Chantharakasem Palace at night in Ayutthaya province is open for the public to visit until April 30.
"Night at The Palace" is being held from 4.30pm to 9pm, the Fine Arts Department said.
Apart from the palace's landscape, visitors can experience a panoramic view of Ayutthaya province at the observation tower. The event also features Thai cultural performance, handicrafts and foods.
Visitors have been advised to attend the event in Thai traditional dress and be respectful of sacred objects in the museum.
Chantharakasem Palace is assumed to have been built during the Ayutthaya Kingdom in 1577. It was the residence of many kings in the period, namely Naresuan, Ekathotsarot and Narai.
The palace was abandoned after the second fall of Ayutthaya in 1767, but received attention and upkeep during the reign of King Rama IV in 1893.
The palace was turned into "Ayutthaya Museum" in the reign of King Rama V in 1904. It was renamed "Chantharakasem National Museum" by the Fine Arts Department in 1936.
Entry fee is 20 baht for Thais and 100 baht for foreigners and it’s free for those with disabilities and the elderly aged 60 years and above.
For more information, contact 0 3525 1586 or email [email protected].