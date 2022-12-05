Film screening for International Human Rights Day
On the occasion of International Human Rights Day and in collaboration with the Movies that Matter Foundation, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands invites you to a screening of three special human rights films on December 14-16, 2022
The Netherlands Human Rights Policy
Human rights are the cornerstone of the Netherlands' foreign policy. In order to raise awareness about human rights around the world, the Netherlands partnered up with Movies that Matter.
Movies and documentaries are able to convey a story in a way that words alone cannot, and human rights documentaries open our eyes to human rights violations and spark debate and dialogue.
We hope that a human rights dialogue will be kick-started by screening these films.
About the films
As I Want – Samaher Alqadi
Equal Rights for Women and Girls
In 2013 a crowd of enraged women take to the streets after a string of severe sexual assaults occur in Tahrir Square on the second anniversary of the revolution in Cairo.
The Law of Love - Barbora Chalupová
Equal Rights for LGBTQI+’s
It looks like the Czech society is LGBT+ friendly. But when it comes to legalizing marriage, ignorance and hatred suddenly appear.
Czeslaw, and his companions run a campaign to show that the fight for LGBT+ rights in Europe is not over.
Bigger Than Us - Flore Asseur
Supporting Human Rights Defenders
The film tells the journey of Melati Wijsen, who decides to go around the globe to meet her peers, young activists just like her, who already have managed to have a huge impact in their fields thanks
to their convictions and determination. Melati can feel that the clock is ticking and that change is too slow. She wants, she needs to understand what is preventing change. To join forces. And to come up with her new plan.
Date :
14 December 2022 – The Law of Love
15 December 2022 – As I Want
16 December 2022 – Bigger Than Us
Time : Door opens at 18.00 hrs., screening starts at 19.00 hrs.
You are welcome to attend one or more films.
Please indicate your preference for the film(s) you would like to attend in the registration form
Please kindly be noted that seats are limited
( No parking available at the premises )