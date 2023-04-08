New York City film society to celebrate Thai director in May

Titled “The World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul”, the complete retrospective his career runs from May 4 to May 10, the film society announced. It will also include a selection of films that have inspired Apichatpong and were selected by him.

The film society described Apichatpong as a “towering figure in both world cinema and the art world” and one of “the 21st century’s most essential artists”.

“Apichatpong Weerasethakul has amassed a richly original and transcendently mesmerising body of work that few filmmakers can match,” it said, adding: his “formally daring oeuvre is marked by a meticulously controlled sense of cinematic sensuality and a powerful, understated gift for locating the political within the everyday.”