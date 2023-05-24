Court set to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold a hearing at 11 a.m. on a warrant request against Yoo filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

The 37-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication. Police suspect Yoo's illegal drug use had been habitual.