‘Music in the Garden’ fills Benchakitti Park with melody until Sunday

Hosted by the Department of Corrections in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the concert was held under the theme “Creating Useful Arts for Musicians in the Garden”.

The event aimed to give prisoners a chance to showcase their skills and sell handicrafts in a bid to prepare them to rejoin society after release.

Apart from enjoying the free concert, members of the audience also got a chance to check out booths showcasing the special skills of prisoners who are qualified to work outside prison before their release. These booths featured music performance, cultural shows, a painting class, and hand-made products by prisoners.

Bangkokians are invited to attend the “Music in the Garden” at Benjakitti Park to provide financial and moral support to prisoners. The event wraps up on Sunday.