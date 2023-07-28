Thais are rushing to “Barbie Land” for its feminist message, survey finds

Familiarity

Barbie may not be the biggest selling doll in Thailand, but it has become very familiar since it debuted 60 years ago. According to the doll manufacturer Mattel, the brand generated up to US$1.5 billion (51.7 billion baht) last year.

Apart from dolls, many Thai teenagers are familiar with animated films launched since 2001. With spectacular costumes and an interesting story, "Barbie" is winning the hearts of Thais of all ages by encouraging them to value themselves.

Visually attractive

The film takes audiences on a visit to the colourful world of "Barbie Land", featuring an artificial city in Barbie's bright pink theme. In addition, many Hollywood superstars are in the film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie as Barbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Feminist message

Most people believe that “Barbie” was made to attract children, but it is not true. Robbie said in an interview that the film reflects feminist views in which women play more important roles than men.

The film is a hit among women and LGBTQ+ people who are more attuned to social equality. They like that the film conveys people's weak points, self-awareness, and self-doubt. However, some men say that the film makes men appear like weaklings who lack the ability to lead.