Thais are rushing to “Barbie Land” for its feminist message, survey finds
The live-action fantasy comedy film “Barbie” has won the hearts of Thai people even though they have not had a strong affinity for the doll that originated in the United States.
According to Thailand Box Office, “Barbie” was the second most popular film in Thai cinemas with revenue of 16.3 million baht on July 23.
The film, which debuted on July 20, has received a positive response from Thai film goers even though most have not purchased Barbie dolls because of their high price tag.
Bangkokbiznews conducted a survey to find out why the film has won the hearts of Thais and found five major reasons:
Familiarity
Barbie may not be the biggest selling doll in Thailand, but it has become very familiar since it debuted 60 years ago. According to the doll manufacturer Mattel, the brand generated up to US$1.5 billion (51.7 billion baht) last year.
Apart from dolls, many Thai teenagers are familiar with animated films launched since 2001. With spectacular costumes and an interesting story, "Barbie" is winning the hearts of Thais of all ages by encouraging them to value themselves.
Visually attractive
The film takes audiences on a visit to the colourful world of "Barbie Land", featuring an artificial city in Barbie's bright pink theme. In addition, many Hollywood superstars are in the film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie as Barbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Feminist message
Most people believe that “Barbie” was made to attract children, but it is not true. Robbie said in an interview that the film reflects feminist views in which women play more important roles than men.
The film is a hit among women and LGBTQ+ people who are more attuned to social equality. They like that the film conveys people's weak points, self-awareness, and self-doubt. However, some men say that the film makes men appear like weaklings who lack the ability to lead.
Skilful directing
“Barbie” was directed by American director Greta Gerwig, whose previous films “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” were well received by Thai audiences.
Extravagant promotions
Warner Bros Pictures invested up to $150 million (5.18 billion baht) to promote “Barbie”. The amount is higher than its $145 million production cost.
The promotions include:
- An artificial intelligence-powered website that allows users to turn their pictures into Barbie-style posters.
- Opening a bright pink house called "Barbie's Malibu Dream House" for rent via Airbnb platform.
- Launching advertisements on public transport, including planes and buses, worldwide.
- Releasing special products.
In Thailand, photo booths are available at theatres, while special gifts are being offered to the audience members.