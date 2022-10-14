All dolled up: Tina Turner has Barbie created in her likeness

The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song – a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

In a statement Turner said: "I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey."

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage in which Ike beat her.

In early November 2019, Turner attended the opening night of “The Tina Turner Musical” on Broadway which chronicles her life and work.

She retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.