Bangkok revs up for Sheeran’s ‘mathematical’ tour as tickets to go on sale from Nov

Edward Christopher Sheeran began writing songs since he was 11, and by early 2011 he had released the extended play No 5 Collaborations Project. He then signed with Asylum Records the same year.

His debut album “+” (Plus), containing Sheeran’s first hit single “The A Team”, was released in September 2011 and topped the UK Albums chart.

The following year, he won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act, and since then, he has become a household name.