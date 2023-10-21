Bangkok revs up for Sheeran’s ‘mathematical’ tour as tickets to go on sale from Nov
Fans of hit singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be able to snap up tickets to his “+ - = ÷ x” tour concert from November onwards.
The concert is scheduled to be held at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on February 10.
Gates will open at 4pm and the concert will kick off at 7pm. Joining Sheeran on stage will be another English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott.
Tickets to the concert range between 1,800 baht and 12,000 baht per person.
Tickets will be available on the Thai Ticket Major website for UOB credit cardholders first from November 1-3, after which sales will be open to other cardholders.
Edward Christopher Sheeran began writing songs since he was 11, and by early 2011 he had released the extended play No 5 Collaborations Project. He then signed with Asylum Records the same year.
His debut album “+” (Plus), containing Sheeran’s first hit single “The A Team”, was released in September 2011 and topped the UK Albums chart.
The following year, he won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act, and since then, he has become a household name.