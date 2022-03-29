Blackpink beats Bieber on YouTube...

Coming in second is Canadian pop sensation Bieber with 68.1 million subscribers and K-pop band BTS (Bangtantv channel) with 65 million. Electronic dance music (EDM) DJ Marshmello, meanwhile, has 55 million subscribers, while English singer Sheeran has 51.4 million subscribers.

Blackpink launched its YouTube channel in June 2016 and the number of subscribers surged soon after it released its first album, “THE ALBUM”.

The band became even more popular after its members released solo songs and music videos.

Blackpink’s only Thai member, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, released her solo debut album “Lalisa” last year and set new world records by scoring more than 76 million views in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube.