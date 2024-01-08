Travel diary by S Korean ‘Tubers hits 20 million views
Thailand travel content on the Cullen HateBerry YouTube channel has won people’s hearts, according to research conducted by the social media analytics solution provider Wisesight.
Operated by two South Korean YouTubers named Cullen and Jung, the channel, has become well-known among netizens, especially Thais, for content related to travelling across the nation.
A video clip of when the two YouTubers visited Phuket reached 1 million views within 24 hours of it being published on December 26. The channel had 1.48 millon followers as of Monday.
Cullen and Jung have accepted an invitation by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to promote tourism in Thailand without being paid, with a condition that they should be able to work on their content without being hassled.
“We have received positive responses from them and we will sit down to discuss the details after the New Year’s holidays,” said the department’s director-general, Atthaphon Charoenchansa.
According to a Wisesight study from January 1 to December 31 of last year, more than 143,548 messages from the Cullen HateBerry channel resulted in engagement from more than 20 million audience members.
The channel gained its highest engagement to date on December 15, when its followers reached to 1 million people. Cullen and Jung became hot topic among netizens on YouTube (44%), followed by X (41%), Facebook (12%) and Instagram (1%).
The top five reasons that netizens say they love the Cullen HateBerry channel are as follow:
• The YouTubers’ handsomeness, and their ability to adapt themselves to new places and to enjoy all the activities they take on;
• Their optimistic behaviour, smiling and laughing in every situation. This behaviour wins hearts of people of all ages.
• Their effort to communicate to their audiences in Thai; even though they don’t always get it right. Many among their audience encourage them to keep up their effort;
• Content on their travels across Thailand helps encourage audiences to follow the YouTubers’ steps.
• Their good video editing and subtitling help audiences to enjoy the content. even though many video clips are above an hour in duration.
The 33-year-old Cullen, also known as “Park Kideuk”, describes himself as a producer of electronic dance music and a model. He has prior experience as a disc jockey at a Korean restaurant in Thailand.
The 34-year-old businessman Jung came to Thailand to work and to learn the Thai language. He was dubbed “Brother Jung” by Cullen.