Travel diary by S Korean ‘Tubers hits 20 million views

Operated by two South Korean YouTubers named Cullen and Jung, the channel, has become well-known among netizens, especially Thais, for content related to travelling across the nation.

A video clip of when the two YouTubers visited Phuket reached 1 million views within 24 hours of it being published on December 26. The channel had 1.48 millon followers as of Monday.

Cullen and Jung have accepted an invitation by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to promote tourism in Thailand without being paid, with a condition that they should be able to work on their content without being hassled.

“We have received positive responses from them and we will sit down to discuss the details after the New Year’s holidays,” said the department’s director-general, Atthaphon Charoenchansa.