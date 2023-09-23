background-defaultbackground-default
Pop culture explosion continues till Sunday at Siam Paragon

SATURDAY, September 23, 2023
Jarupong Krisanaraj
Jarupong Krisanaraj

Fans of anime, comics, toys, games and other pop culture trends are gathering at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall for “Thailand Comic Con 2023”.

The event continues till Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy a feast of characters from anime, comics, films and video games, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Mobile Suit Gundam, Ultraman, Genshin Impact, Transformers Marvel, and DC superheroes.

Tickets cost 150 baht per person.

Enthusiasts are welcome to cosplay their favourite characters and meet others who share the same interests. Cosplayers, however, are not allowed to dress as military officers, carry weapons or show too much skin.

A variety of activities are available for pop culture enthusiasts during the three-day event, including anime song concerts, skateboarding and meeting with famous cosplayers and/or virtual YouTubers (VTubers). A special zone for VTuber fans has been prepared. It allows them to express their love for animated idols personally at 550 baht per person.

Toys and collectables from famous titles are being displayed and sold at a wide range of prices – from 300 baht to 200,000 baht. They include sideshow collectables, plastic model kits, action figures, capsule toys, and board games.

Comic books, light novels, fashion items and treats are also available at the event.

Meanwhile, visitors can purchase fan-made goods based on characters from anime and video games, such as key chains, badge pins, art books, and T-shirts.

Thailand Comic Con is not only paradise for fans of anime and games, but also cosplayers, YouTubers and VTubers, people who attended the event said.

