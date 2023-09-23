Pop culture explosion continues till Sunday at Siam Paragon

Visitors can enjoy a feast of characters from anime, comics, films and video games, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Mobile Suit Gundam, Ultraman, Genshin Impact, Transformers Marvel, and DC superheroes.

Tickets cost 150 baht per person.

Enthusiasts are welcome to cosplay their favourite characters and meet others who share the same interests. Cosplayers, however, are not allowed to dress as military officers, carry weapons or show too much skin.

A variety of activities are available for pop culture enthusiasts during the three-day event, including anime song concerts, skateboarding and meeting with famous cosplayers and/or virtual YouTubers (VTubers). A special zone for VTuber fans has been prepared. It allows them to express their love for animated idols personally at 550 baht per person.