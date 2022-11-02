Real German Oktoberfest returns to Thailand after two-year hiatus

The GTCC in collaboration with the German embassy will organise Oktoberfest, the world’s largest authentic Bavarian beer festival on November 3-4 at Sofitel Bangkok’s grand ballroom.

Since the event first started in Bangkok in 1980, the number of people attending has been increasing continuously, reaching 1,700 people in 2019, before being suspended for two years owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In spite of the minimisation of the event as compared to the pre-pandemic period, the quality and determination to deliver our guests the best Oktoberfest experience will never be diminished”, the GTCC said in a statement.

The event will brim with Thai and foreign attendees dressing up in traditional Bavarian costumes — women will wear a “Dirndl” (female Bavarian dress) while men will appear with “Lederhosen” (Bavarian male leather breeches). There will be Bavarian traditional dishes such as sausages, braised pork legs, pretzel, sauerkraut, butter-grilled chicken, and especially Paulaner Oktoberfestbier, Oktoberfest’s popular beer from Paulaner, together with other alcoholic brands.