German economy minister: 'bitter reality' is Russia will not resume gas supply

"It won't come back ... It is the bitter reality," Robert Habeck said in a panel with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month for unscheduled maintenance to the Nord Stream pipeline, Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

Russia has currently only been supplying 20% of the usual capacity of the Nord Stream 1 link from Russia to Germany.

It was not immediately possible to clarify whether Habeck meant the outage would be permanent or just that full supplies would not resume.

At the same event, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a reform of the European electricity market would happen at the beginning of next year.