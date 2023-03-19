Thailand’s ‘phanaeng’ beats India’s shahi paneer to top list of best curries in the world
Thailand’s spicy “phanaeng curry” topped the latest TasteAtlas.com list of “100 Best Rated Stews in the World” with 4.8 points out of 5.
Following it closely in the list published on Sunday were Japan’s karē, China's Sichuan hot pot, Vietnam's bò kho and India's shahi paneer.
Apart from phanaeng, several other Thai dishes made it to the list, including green curry at 8th place, massaman at 9th, Thai curry 15th, yellow curry 32nd and red curry 34th.
The website describes phanaeng as a Thai curry that is characterised by its thick texture and salty-sweet peanut flavour.
"It consists of meat that is stewed with dried chillies, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, cilantro, cumin, garlic, lemongrass, shallots, and peanuts," the description reads.
"The meat used in phanaeng curry is usually beef, chicken, or duck, and the dish traditionally does not include any vegetables."
TasteAtlas added that the name of the dish is derived from the word panang or cross, referring to the traditional way of roasting chicken, with its legs crossed and set in an upright position.