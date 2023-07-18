Get ‘so Californian’ at sunny SoCal in downtown Bangkok
The sunny vibes of Southern California are now shining in the heart of sunny Bangkok in the form of “SoCal”, a fun, casual restaurant just steps away from Chidlom BTS station.
Part of the newly reopened InterContinental Bangkok, SoCal serves up a fusion of European and Mediterranean flavours in sunny, street-side surroundings.
The bright flavours enhanced with top-notch Californian wine are brought to us by Chef Dominic Hong.
Think pork belly tacos with roasted pineapple salsa and smoked chilli adobo, tuna tartare and Rainbow Swiss Chard Salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes, farro grain and strawberry-based vinaigrette. Then there’s the Kabocha Squash pizza, which also comes in a roasted version for those who want to skip carbs.
Diners can bring their meal to a delicious end with the quintessential California coconut cake, though there are plenty of other sweet options like strawberry mousse, raspberry chocolate tart and apple tarte tatin.
No meal will be complete without a signature drink and here you get the irresistible Lavender Sgroppino – a mix of vodka, lemon sorbet, prosecco and lavender essence bubbles – and Citrus and Bubbles – a delicious mix of pink gin, bergamot liqueur with pink grapefruit, chamomile cordial and prosecco.
As a bow to sustainability and freshness, Chef Hong uses locally grown organic veggies, local free-range chicken, hormone-free beef and sustainably caught seafood from the Pacific.
California’s sunny ambience is also captured in the bright yellow accents in décor, the casual sophistication and the open kitchen.
SoCal is the first Bangkok restaurant to use the Vinu app, which helps diners pair the perfect wine with the food they have ordered.
SoCal is open daily from 11.30am to 11pm. Tables can be reserved by calling (02) 656 0444, visiting intercontinental.com/Bangkok or by emailing [email protected]