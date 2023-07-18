Get ‘so Californian’ at sunny SoCal in downtown Bangkok

Part of the newly reopened InterContinental Bangkok, SoCal serves up a fusion of European and Mediterranean flavours in sunny, street-side surroundings.

The bright flavours enhanced with top-notch Californian wine are brought to us by Chef Dominic Hong.

Think pork belly tacos with roasted pineapple salsa and smoked chilli adobo, tuna tartare and Rainbow Swiss Chard Salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes, farro grain and strawberry-based vinaigrette. Then there’s the Kabocha Squash pizza, which also comes in a roasted version for those who want to skip carbs.