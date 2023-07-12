Wyndham Hotel jumps on Phuket’s medical tourism trend

According to the World Health Organisation, Thailand is one of five Asian countries with top medical and healthcare service capabilities.

This ranking is backed by Thailand’s record of coping with medical incidents and its relative success in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Thailand also held fifth place in the 2021 Global Health Security Index.

With more and more people becoming aware of the importance of good health and care, Thailand’s medical economy has shown great growth potential.

Supported by good infrastructure, research in technology, innovation, capacity building and development, the industry has been shooting upward.

Jumping on this bandwagon is the five-star hotel Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket, which recently opened its Plenary Wellness healthcare centre.

“We noticed a rising trend among affluent travellers, who seek to combine health and wellness experiences with their holidays,” said Autthanop Pandkamnerd, CEO of CISSA Group which operates Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket.