SUNDAY, August 20, 2023
Sing Buri restaurateur introduces new menu with a political taste

THURSDAY, August 03, 2023

Krua Sittipetch, an a la carte restaurant in Sing Buri, won the hearts of customers on Wednesday with a variety of dishes representing intensifying Thai politics.

In a bid to attract people who are interested in Thai politics, the restaurant in Mueang district is now offering such dishes as:

• "Yum Sor Wor (Senate)" or vermicelli spicy salad

• "Kor Kor Tor (Election Commission) Lui Suan" or fried snakehead fish in spicy herb salad

• "Tum MOU" or spicy pork salad

• "Ngod Og Siang" (abstention) or spicy pork soup

• "Pita Khae Pithi" (Pita Limjaroenrat just for show) or shrimp in fish sauce

The dishes immediately won over customers’ hearts, minds and taste buds, with most showing a preference for Yum Sor Wor and Kor Kor Tor Lui Suan.

The restaurant manager Tippawan Nak-on said this move aims to stimulate interest in the current political situation, adding that customers ordering four or more dishes will get the free appetiser "Pita Dern Tiew" (Pita on travel) or french fries.

