Moutai-flavored latte sellout in Beijing

People have been sharing their reactions after trying the latte on social media, with most agreeing that the aroma of the baijiu is very strong. Some people said they even felt dizzy after drinking the coffee because of its alcohol content.

Some also wondered whether they would be allowed to drive after drinking the latte. In response, Luckin Coffee stated that underage people, pregnant women, drivers and those who are allergic to alcohol are advised not to order the drink.

On Monday, an officer of the Beijing Traffic Administration Bureau also asked people not to drive, no matter how much alcohol is actually in the latte.

In recent years, Moutai has been looking for ways to be more accessible and pull in a new generation of users, said Zhu Danpeng, a food and drink analyst.

"By working with Luckin Coffee, which surpasses Starbucks as the largest coffee house operator in China, Moutai has made its brand younger and has generated more opportunities to develop its extended product portfolio for younger consumers in the future," Zhu said.

Moutai has run snazzy marketing campaigns recently in its bid for younger customers, ranging from rolling out Moutai ice cream and other cultural creative products.

Cui Jia

China Daily

Asia News Network