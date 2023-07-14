How 7 organisations aim to boost quality of life in an ageing society

Role of pharma

Somrasa Pongpermpruek, director of communications and government affairs at GlaxoSmithKline (Thailand) Co Ltd, emphasised GSK's role as a biopharma company committed to improving the quality of human life with the goal of uniting science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease.

"This initiative has been developed particularly for adults over the age of 50, carers of senior citizens, and all Thais so they may remain up to speed on the newest information and successfully share it with their relatives and friends,” she said.

The management of the seven partner organisations on stage at the launch event included Assoc Prof Dr Summon Chomchai and Prof Dr Prasert Assantachai from the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital; Dr Ekachai Piensriwatchara, deputy director-general of the Department of Health; Dr Manit Teeratantikanont, president of the People’s Vaccine Foundation; Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute; Wachirachai Kunamwattana, head of the Smart System Solution Business at SCG Cement-Building Materials Co Ltd ; Yosavee Niranvichaiya, managing director of the Digital Health Business at True Digital Group Co Ltd, and Somrasa from GSK.

They all gathered on stage to discuss the ageing society in Thailand.

Winai said that his department had always followed the changing structure of the Thai community as it transitions into an ageing society.

"We have a very strong team to provide precise and accurate health-related content so that people will not be misled by fake news and untrustworthy sources," said Summon.

Ekachai stated that the Japanese have a saying, “Live well, die well”, and he truly wished that Thai people followed that motto.

“The elderly need to take good care of themselves so that their children would have no worries; when the time has come, we will die peacefully without leaving a burden for those who stay," Ekachai said.

Nakorn agreed with Ekachai's statement by supporting the idea that "Healthy parents are a great gift to their children."

Manit suggested, "Vaccines are not only important for young children but also for the elderly."

"Adult vaccines are not widely known or discussed, in part because they are far more costly. I believe that vaccines will aid people in the future since more terrible diseases will emerge," said Manit.

Key principles

Prasert recommended eating a variety of foods that contain different nutrients, exercising frequently and consistently, keeping oneself in a good mood to maintain good metal health, being more conscious when moving because it may lead to slipping and falling, no gambling or any allurements, getting regular health checks, getting vaccines and medicines properly, and having a community with whom you can exchange ideas and information.

Wachirachai agreed with Prasert and gave further details regarding SCG's elderly-friendly home products, such as a smart fall warning radar and an air purifier.

Yosavee stated that True is aware of the impending ageing society and has prepared by developing tools and facilitators, such as telemedicine, through its application.

There was also an inspiring seminar on healthcare practices of "Gen Young Active" representatives. Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive officer of Dusit Thani Pcl; and Saksit (Tor) Vejsupaporn, a singer-songwriter, and his mother, Thanaporn Vejsupaporn, were among them. They presented their suggestions for living a great and happy life, emphasising the importance of preserving physical and mental health through physical activity and pursuing a chosen lifestyle.

Yuthasak suggested that the government set aside funds for elderly people to travel within Thailand once they retire.

Revealing the secret of her youthful and healthy appearance, Suphajee said she alters her workout routine to correspond with her diet.

"We need a community so we don't feel lonely,” she said. “This platform will bring individuals of the same age together, but it also would deliver factual and credible information,” she added.

Saksit stated that this is the perfect opportunity for him to care of his cherished mother. "If my mother is strong, I am very happy,” Saksit said.