Khao Yai’s latest trendsetter – Cha La Restaurant and Bar, MYS Hotel Khao Yai
Craft dining has debuted in Khao Yai National Park at the recently opened Cha La Restaurant and Bar at Hotel MYS Khao Yai where executive chef Munin Thiiticairat (chef Tawan) offers delicately flavoured cuisine amidst the park’s majestic scenery.
Hotel MYS Khao Yai swiftly rose to the top of the lists of “must stay” destinations when it opened a few months ago (in March) with its uniquely airly appeal in a national park known for having the seventh best ozone levels in the world. The cosy modern Scandinavian-inspired rooms are neat and fresh looking, somewhat minimalist but also classy and comfortable. The hotel may be small, but it offers a wide enough range of rooms to meet and treat everybody’s needs:
- Deluxe
- Garden View
- Garden Terrace
- Cosy Suite
- Pool Villa
- MYS Villa (3 bedrooms)
The attraction, however, is not limited to the accommodations offered. The food at Cha La is going viral and is now atop many dining wish lists.
Chef Tawan proudly describes his creation as “craft dining”, explaining:
“This is the first time this concept has been offered in Khao Yai. It’s not an East meets West style. Rather, we pick the best ingredients from all over the world and match them with the best local produce to create well-balanced flavours with delicate techniques.”
Even as an apprentice in culinary school, Chef Tawan – a former executive sous chef at Iron Chef Table – was quick to realise the type of cuisine he wanted to perfect. “I first started with Thai food, but then I had opportunities to work with a few French chefs, so it’s like an auto flight to take me on a path to this cuisine,” he explains.
Under his delicate hands, Cha La offers Mediterranean and French-inspired cuisine with flavour-enhancing local produce from Khao Yai.
The taste is quite explosive and suits the palette of both Thai and international gourmands amidst a modern, tastefully luxurious decor.
“Undeniably, customers can find this cuisine anywhere, but what makes Cha La differ is that the taste here is pleasurably quite original and the restaurant offers a variety of choices and the experience to share with families, friends and even lovebirds from different cultural backgrounds,” chef Tawan explained with the confidence and genuine smile of someone who is proud of his creation.
He lists the most popular dishes: “Pasta Hokkaido Scallops with chilli with garlic, pancetta, and bacon bits. Miyazaki Beef Tenderloin Wellington and Norwegian Salmon with creole meuniere sauce.”
The Nation was wowed, however, by the grilled Rainbow Trout for Two and cannot stop recommending it. It is a simple grilled fish dish elevated by the fresh flavours of locally grown tomatoes, charcoal grilled Pak Chong sunchoke, fennel pollen, and lemon oil.
Every Saturday, the hotel offers guests a one hour (6pm to 7pm) exclusive free flow of “Management Cocktails” before dinner, which include cocktails, mocktails, house beer and house wines (red and white).
Even for breakfast, choice is on the menu. Guests can order a la carte or select from the buffet with its surfeit of fresh juices and please note that breakfast drinks can include alcohol. We strongly recommend Eggs Benedict, which is served in different styles.
Top Two
- Kor Moo Yang Benedict: Poached eggs on toasted rice, grilled pork neck, lime, hollandaise (similar to the Tajín seasoning - Mexican chili-lime spice)
- Shrimp Benedict: Poached eggs on artisan bread, house smoked shrimp, salted egg yolk, hollandaise.
The Nation Recommends
- Jartisann Cheese: Chiang Mai organic cheese selections served with honey and dried fig spread
- Oven Baked Pak Chong Pumpkin Cream Soup
- Grilled Rainbow Trout for two (a star of the menu)
- Braised Lamb Shank, served with baby carrots, soft polenta and tarragon gravy
- Quince Pudding: Warm quince with wild blossom honey butterscotch and homemade custard apple ice cream.
