Khao Yai’s latest trendsetter – Cha La Restaurant and Bar, MYS Hotel Khao Yai

The attraction, however, is not limited to the accommodations offered. The food at Cha La is going viral and is now atop many dining wish lists.

Chef Tawan proudly describes his creation as “craft dining”, explaining:

“This is the first time this concept has been offered in Khao Yai. It’s not an East meets West style. Rather, we pick the best ingredients from all over the world and match them with the best local produce to create well-balanced flavours with delicate techniques.”

Even as an apprentice in culinary school, Chef Tawan – a former executive sous chef at Iron Chef Table – was quick to realise the type of cuisine he wanted to perfect. “I first started with Thai food, but then I had opportunities to work with a few French chefs, so it’s like an auto flight to take me on a path to this cuisine,” he explains.

Under his delicate hands, Cha La offers Mediterranean and French-inspired cuisine with flavour-enhancing local produce from Khao Yai.

The taste is quite explosive and suits the palette of both Thai and international gourmands amidst a modern, tastefully luxurious decor.

“Undeniably, customers can find this cuisine anywhere, but what makes Cha La differ is that the taste here is pleasurably quite original and the restaurant offers a variety of choices and the experience to share with families, friends and even lovebirds from different cultural backgrounds,” chef Tawan explained with the confidence and genuine smile of someone who is proud of his creation.