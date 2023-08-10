Genomics symposium lights new paths to health and longevity

Recent advancements in genomic medicine have paved the way for examining an individual's unique genetic code, offering valuable insights into the risk of various diseases.

This knowledge can empower us to strategise and take preventive measures against potential illnesses.

You may have heard the saying "Prevention is better than cure" while discussing health issues. This is the focus of genomic medicine: to prevent an illness from starting, rather than to treat it once it has already begun.

The relatively new field of genomics also has plenty of other applications.

On Wednesday, world-renowned genomics experts gathered at Bumrungrad International Hospital to discuss the topic "Genomics and Beyond: The Path of Healthy Longevity".