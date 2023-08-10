Genomics symposium lights new paths to health and longevity
More people than ever before are suffering from severe illnesses. This may be due to environmental or behavioural factors, but the root cause of many diseases also lies in our genes.
Recent advancements in genomic medicine have paved the way for examining an individual's unique genetic code, offering valuable insights into the risk of various diseases.
This knowledge can empower us to strategise and take preventive measures against potential illnesses.
You may have heard the saying "Prevention is better than cure" while discussing health issues. This is the focus of genomic medicine: to prevent an illness from starting, rather than to treat it once it has already begun.
The relatively new field of genomics also has plenty of other applications.
On Wednesday, world-renowned genomics experts gathered at Bumrungrad International Hospital to discuss the topic "Genomics and Beyond: The Path of Healthy Longevity".
Dr George Church kicked things off by discussing "De-extinction Efforts and Technologies". He described how genomics technology is being used to change or alter the genetic composition of existing organisms, eventually giving rise to novel species that closely resemble those that were once threatened with extinction.
"The woolly mammoth is one such example. The main goals of this project are to increase the diversity of biodiversity and restore ecosystem equilibrium," said Church.
In the second session, Dr Robert C Green gave a talk on "Newborn whole genome sequencing".
"This is to read the complete DNA sequence found in a newborn's cells, including every chromosome," Green explained.
Finding irregularities in genes associated with disorders can help in managing the child's long-term health, he said.
Dr Christopher E Mason then shifted the focus to gut health by examining "Metagenomics-guided Microbiome Therapies for GI Health".
He explained the metagenomics techniques being used to develop and implement treatment strategies for the gastrointestinal (GI) system, or the body's digestive tract.
Mason emphasised that "This involves analysing and examining the microorganisms present in a patient's gut, providing insights into treatment and interventions for optimising gut health, reducing digestive disorders, preventing various diseases, and enhancing long-term GI health."
Lastly, Dr Jiwoon Park showcased her study on the topic "Spatial Omics and Multi-Omics Integration".
Park explained that "Spatial Omics" involves using molecular techniques to analyse and investigate genetic information within cells or tissues in a spatial dimension. This allows medics or scientists to pinpoint the location and coordinates of genetic data associated with chromosomes inside cells or tissues, leading to a better understanding of localised biological processes and the efficient study and control of various biological processes.
Meanwhile "Multi-Omics" Integration combines genetic data from multiple sources and types to analyse and correlate gene expression and proteins in developing cells or tissues.
She said that "this enables in-depth exploration and comprehension of the complexity of life at the genetic and protein level and holds the potential to discover biomarkers and avenues for personalised medicine, enhancing the possibility of individualised medical treatment and disease management."
Genes not only define our individuality but also hold clues to our health history. This becomes particularly pertinent in the context of serious diseases like cancer, heart conditions, and genetic disorders, which can be hereditary.
A deeper understanding of one's susceptibility to such ailments aids in proactive disease prevention.
Bumrungrad said that genetic testing provides accurate, reliable information that assists doctors in making treatment or monitoring recommendations.