Bumrungrad aims for smart healthcare, reinforcing robotic surgery, genetic testing

She said the hospital is moving forward in response to the important global healthcare trend of Smart Healthcare 5.0.

“The hospital will always comply with international standards of safety while extending its services to provide long-term medical care.

“Regarding our future direction, Bumrungrad is devoted to improving quaternary care and expanding its centres of excellence to develop expertise in the treatment of every complex medical condition.

She said that its strengths lie in the “3Cs and 1W of quality care”, which are:

Critical care using innovative medical technology and systematic management. Complicated care – expertise and experience in treating complex medical conditions in patients with multiple co-morbidities or with conditions that are difficult to diagnose. Collaboration of expertise – the hospital’s multidisciplinary teams of physicians and specialists collaborate to deliver medical care that yields the best results. Wellness and prevention – a major trend that delivers “customised innovative medical care”.

Artirat said Bumrungrad is internationally recognised for its medical care because of “our four long-held principles”: innovation, being an academic hospital, having a unique culture, and finding new business partners to meet the needs of clients.

