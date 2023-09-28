S’poreans eating too much salt, more than one in three now has high blood pressure

Nine in 10 Singaporeans are consuming too much salt, and the rate of hypertension has almost doubled since 2010, the latest data shows.

More than a third of people now suffer from high blood pressure, raising the danger of heart disease and stroke.

Adding to their health risks, people are eating more and moving less.

“As of now, we are not winning the battle on lifestyles,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

“Chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and high blood cholesterol are consequences of our lifestyles, especially eating habits,” he added.

“We are what we eat. Food can be medicine if we eat well, but it can be poison if we do not,” he said at the launch of Project Reset, a major cardiovascular research project.

It is a five-year government-funded research initiative seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the population’s metabolism, heart and liver health, and lifestyle behaviour, to prevent heart diseases including heart attack and stroke.