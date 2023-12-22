Chiang Mai uni tech offers palatable heathy alternatives to patients

"FoodPrompt" has been developed to tackle two main issues - helping the elderly to consume food and ensuring that patients will get all the nutritional benefits they need.

This technology features a processing method to change liquid foods into solid, which looks like a Thai traditional dessert called "Leum Kluen" (Forgot to swallow).

It is easy to consume and rich in nutritional value, offering 300 kilocalories — equal to a dish of Hainanese chicken rice.