Diabetes, hypertension and heart problems a risk for ‘Mu Kratha’ fans

These bad habits are:

1. Eating fatty foods - 62.9% of those who enjoy Mu Kratha said they always pick pork belly and bacon, two of the popular dishes that are high in fat.

2. Eating seafood – 58.8% said they focus on seafood items, which often have high cholesterol, and may be contaminated with formalin, a chemical used to keep the seafood fresh during transport.

3. Drinking soda – 58.4% said they enjoy carbonated drinks with a Mu Kratha dinner. These beverages are usually high in sugar content and can cause diabetes.

4. Using one pair of chopsticks – 44.7% said they use only one pair of chopsticks to place raw foods on the hot plate and for eating. This habit is against the MPH’s recommendation that chopsticks touching raw foods must never go into your mouth, as they put you at risk of streptococcus suis infection.

5. Overeating – 42.1% said they tend to overeat at Mu Kratha restaurants in a bid to get their money’s worth.

The MPH suggested people cut down on dining on Mu Kratha, or avoid these bad eating habits if buffet dining is unavoidable.

The ministry also advised diners to eat more vegetables and less meat, switch from soda to water, use separate chopsticks for grilling and eating, and make sure that the foods are properly cooked.

The MPH recommended eating Mu Kratha moderately, ideally not more than twice a month, and exercising regularly to stay healthy.