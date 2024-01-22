Health minister Cholnan eyes nationwide expansion as Sky Doctor project soars

The ministry’s permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong accompanied Cholnan to observe the rehearsal at the Koh Yao Witthaya School in Phang Nga’s Koh Yao district on Monday morning.

Addressing the gathering, Cholnan said the Sky Doctor or emergency medical airlift project is necessary for Phang Nga as it is a tourist destination, and covers an expansive sea area with numerous islands. Last year alone, some 2.61 million local and foreign tourists visited Phang Nga, contributing around 12 billion baht in revenue.

Cholnan said the Sky Doctor project would elevate Thailand’s emergency medical services to international standards, instilling confidence in foreign tourists.