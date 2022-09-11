Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur to claim maiden U.S. Open title

It was twice French Open champion Swiatek's first major title on a hard court and the 21-year-old is the first Polish woman to win the U.S. Open.

Despite the defeat, Jabeur will regain her world number two ranking when the tournament concludes on Sunday.

Jabeur made history at Wimbledon when she became the first Arab woman to reach a major final. She added another line in the history books in New York, becoming the first African woman to reach the U.S. Open championship match.

Swiatek came out firing, pushing Jabeur to the back of the court with her precise serve and deep groundstrokes to race to a 3-0 lead.

