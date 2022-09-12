Thai women thrash Vietnamese to defend Asean GP volleyball title
The national Thai women’s team comfortably retained the Asean Grand Prix Volleyball Championship, beating Vietnam 3-0 in Korat on Sunday night at the Chartichai Hall Chalermphrakiart Stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The Thai team, ranked 14th in the world, easily beat the 84th-ranked Vietnamese 25-19, 25-17 and 26-24. Such was Thailand’s dominance, that the Thai coach had the luxury of substituting veteran spikers with upcoming young talent.
Thailand had won the last Asean Grand Prix held in 2019.
The Thai women will next participate in the World Championships in the Netherlands from September 24 to October 1. The tournament will be broadcast live on Workpoint 23 channel.
Preliminary round telecast schedule:
Sept 24 (Saturday): Thailand vs Turkey 5.45pm
Sept 28 (Wednesday): Thailand vs Poland 1.15am
Sept 28 (Wednesday): Thailand vs Croatia 6.45pm
September 29 (Thursday): Thailand vs South Korea 6.45pm
October 1 (Saturday): Thailand vs Dominican Republic 6.45pm