Bt5 million Up for Grabs at Season Finale Thailand Mixed

Priority lists for the 5th and final Thailand Mixed event include former Thailand Mixed winners (2021-2022), amateur winners (2022), top 20 players from the 2021 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 80 players from the 2022 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits and sponsor invites.

Thus far, the precocious Chanettee Wannasaen won a record of three successive editions: the first at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am, Sothern Hills Golf and Country Club in Songkhla and Rayong Green Valley Country Club before young gun Artiruj Winaicharoenchai snapped her winning streaks with a win in the 4th circuit at Thana City Country Club, the first by a male player this year.