Bt5 million Up for Grabs at Season Finale Thailand Mixed
The Thailand TrustGolf Tour will come to its season’s final chapter at the Gasson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun between September 15 and 19 with the highest overall prize money of Bt5 million on offer.
For the first time, the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf will stop at the northern region in 2022. It will be competed on a 72-hole stroke-play format with top 60 and ties (not including amateurs), after 36 holes, qualifying for the weekend rounds. The player with the lowest score will walk away with the winning trophy after four days.
Priority lists for the 5th and final Thailand Mixed event include former Thailand Mixed winners (2021-2022), amateur winners (2022), top 20 players from the 2021 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 80 players from the 2022 Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits and sponsor invites.
Thus far, the precocious Chanettee Wannasaen won a record of three successive editions: the first at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am, Sothern Hills Golf and Country Club in Songkhla and Rayong Green Valley Country Club before young gun Artiruj Winaicharoenchai snapped her winning streaks with a win in the 4th circuit at Thana City Country Club, the first by a male player this year.
Apart from the lucrative prize money, there is a special award for a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board). She will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. One slot was already given to Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong following her lone third position in the previous Thailand Mixed edition.
The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV, Longa, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun.