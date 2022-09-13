Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Ajax as injuries mount

Klopp also said he will pay his respects at the scheduled minute's silence honouring Britain's recently deceased and longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

"Yes. But of course, in a week with Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday (games) this would have been a tough one anyway coming back Thursday afternoon, stuff like this. But yes, we would have wanted to play. But for the reasons we all know, it didn't happen and of course, we respect that. And now we try to use the time for analysis and training which makes absolute sense after the game we played at Napoli." Said Klopp

"I watched the game (against Napoli) back plenty of times and it was a real horror show, to be honest. So we showed the boys the situation as well. They knew, but then seeing it again makes it really obvious so that was pretty much, it was the worst game we played since I'm here and we had a few bad games, we all know that, everybody remembers probably Aston Villa and some others maybe, where we were just not up to speed or stuff like this. But there were always glimpses of us, even in these games. In this particular game (against Napoli), nothing."

