Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Ajax as injuries mount
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team are looking to bounce back after being dismantled in Naples last week to open up their Champions League group with a loss.
In a news conference ahead of the club's home match against current group leaders Ajax, Klopp said the 4-1 defeat allowed the team to identify shortcomings in what he had dubbed "worst game" for the club since he joined in 2015, adding that analysing the match was akin to watching a "horror film" with at least eight players playing below their level.
Klopp also said he will pay his respects at the scheduled minute's silence honouring Britain's recently deceased and longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
"Yes. But of course, in a week with Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday (games) this would have been a tough one anyway coming back Thursday afternoon, stuff like this. But yes, we would have wanted to play. But for the reasons we all know, it didn't happen and of course, we respect that. And now we try to use the time for analysis and training which makes absolute sense after the game we played at Napoli." Said Klopp
"I watched the game (against Napoli) back plenty of times and it was a real horror show, to be honest. So we showed the boys the situation as well. They knew, but then seeing it again makes it really obvious so that was pretty much, it was the worst game we played since I'm here and we had a few bad games, we all know that, everybody remembers probably Aston Villa and some others maybe, where we were just not up to speed or stuff like this. But there were always glimpses of us, even in these games. In this particular game (against Napoli), nothing."
"We have to show a reaction definitely we know that. That doesn't guarantee a result against Ajax. I would say Ajax are pretty much in the opposite situation, won all their games so far this season. They have again a rebuild, a really massive rebuild, and doing again a really good job."
"I don't know her, but the things you can see now, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady. That's all I need to know. Because of my personal experience, not too long ago, it's obviously not all about what I think, it's more about what people think who were much closer to her, or felt much closer to her. And I respect their grief a lot. That's why I will show my respect tomorrow night with a minute of silence - if it goes through."
The club's fans have in the past vocally booed the national anthem "God Save the Queen" in high profile games as part of an anti-establishment sentiment among some fans.