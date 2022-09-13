Thung Khru edge out Luang Prabang to win Asean basketball league
Thai team Thung Khru Hi-Tech, the title favourites, pipped Laos’ Luang Prabang 80-78 in the final play-off of the Asean Super League 2022 on Monday at Nimibutr Building in Bangkok.
Organised by the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand, the 10-day event offered a total prize money of 5 million baht.
Eight teams from the region took part in the competition. They were: Adroit from Singapore, Mekong United, Vietnam; Luang Prabang, Laos; NS Matrix, Malaysia; BBM CLS Knights, Indonesia; Pegasus Brunei from Brunei; and two Thai teams — Thung Khru Hi-Tech (Thailand Basketball League 2021 winners), and Thai league 2021 runners-up Bangkok Tigers.
Thung Khru Hi-Tech eliminated NS Matrix 88-76 in the semi-final while second-seeded Luang Prabang won against Adroit 87-76.
In the first leg, Thung Khru Hi-Tech had comfortably beaten Luang Prabang 75-55, however the teams were neck and neck in the final with the Thai team winning narrowly at 80-78.
Thung Khru Hi-Tech received prize money of 1 million baht while the runners-up received 800,000 baht.
Third-placed NS Matrix won 650,000 baht and fourth-placed Adroit earned 550,000 baht.
The Most Valuable Player Award was given to Nattakarn Muangboon from Thung Khru Hi-Tech.