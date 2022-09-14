Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique

After two matches, Thailand, ranked world No. 20, finished second in Group A with four points from one win and a draw, losing the top spot to Morocco due to lesser of number of goals scored.

In the semi-final on Thursday, Thailand will take on Group B toppers Iran at 4.30 pm, while Morocco face Finland at 7.30pm.

Vietnam will play Mozambique at 2pm for fifth place.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit