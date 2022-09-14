Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique
Thailand beat Mozambique 3-1 in the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship Thailand on Wednesday in their Group A encounter at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.
Narongsak Wingwon, Itticha Praphaphan and Jetsada Chudech scored for Thailand, while Vasco Mahesse scored for Mozambique, who are ranked world No. 66. Thailand had drawn 2-2 against Morocco on Sunday.
After two matches, Thailand, ranked world No. 20, finished second in Group A with four points from one win and a draw, losing the top spot to Morocco due to lesser of number of goals scored.
In the semi-final on Thursday, Thailand will take on Group B toppers Iran at 4.30 pm, while Morocco face Finland at 7.30pm.
Vietnam will play Mozambique at 2pm for fifth place.
Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit
RELATED