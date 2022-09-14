background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
nationthailand
Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique

Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique

WEDNESDAY, September 14, 2022
THE NATION

Thailand beat Mozambique 3-1 in the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship Thailand on Wednesday in their Group A encounter at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

Narongsak Wingwon, Itticha Praphaphan and Jetsada Chudech scored for Thailand, while Vasco Mahesse scored for Mozambique, who are ranked world No. 66. Thailand had drawn 2-2 against Morocco on Sunday.

After two matches, Thailand, ranked world No. 20, finished second in Group A with four points from one win and a draw, losing the top spot to Morocco due to lesser of number of goals scored.

In the semi-final on Thursday, Thailand will take on Group B toppers Iran at 4.30 pm, while Morocco face Finland at 7.30pm.

Vietnam will play Mozambique at 2pm for fifth place.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique Thai futsal team clinch semis spot with win over Mozambique

THE NATION
TAGS
futsalThailand futsal teamsportsMozambiqueNews UpdateBreaking News
RELATED