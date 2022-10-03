KTM's Oliveira wins rain-affected Thai GP as title race hots up

"The track was quite tricky in some points, especially in a few straights we had low visibility and aquaplaning, so this was the main issue for me in the beginning, " said Oliveira, who also showcased his wet-weather skills this season in his victory at the Indonesia MotoGP.

Bagnaia was made to work for his third-placed finish by Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco, but held on to reduce Frenchman Quartararo's lead in the standings from 18 points to two.

Quartararo had a disastrous start to the race, dropping down from fourth on the grid to 17th place on the first lap before ending up outside the points.



