Thailand volleyballers served THB10m reward after record-smashing season

Thailand’s spikers began the year by winning the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam in May, grabbing their 13th consecutive title and 15th overall. In July, the team made history by qualifying for the final round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League for the first time before finishing eighth. August saw the team finish third in the 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup in the Philippines, before winning the Asean Grand Prix Women's Volleyball Invitational 2022 held in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Thai spikers then excelled at this month’s FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Poland and the Netherlands, qualifying for the second round and beating Turkey, Croatia, South Korea and Dominican Republic before finally settling for 15th place.

Next year’s calendar features six major events – the SEA Games, Nations League, Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Asean Grand Prix, and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Friday’s awards ceremony was also broadcast live on Zoom so that volleyball fans could join in and congratulate their favourite players.