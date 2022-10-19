Neymar: 'I always sign everything my father asks me to' at corruption hearing

DIS contend that they were entitled to 40 per cent of Neymar's transfer but received a smaller amount than they were due because part of the transfer fee was concealed. Prosecutors say those involved tried to hide the real amount of the transfer in order to pay a lower commission to the investment group.

Neymar Jr. told the court he didn't take part in any of the transfer negotiations between Santos and Barcelona.

"It was all done by my father," he said. "He has always taken care of my business and always will. I always sign everything he asks me to."