Neymar: 'I always sign everything my father asks me to' at corruption hearing
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar give evidence in a Spanish court on Tuesday (18th October), over alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
Neymar's parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives for both the Spanish club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to appear in court after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the proportion they received of the player's transfer.
All defendants have denied wrongdoing.
The trial comes nearly a month before the World Cup opens on 20th November in Qatar. It is expected to last until the end of the month.
Neymar and his father face corruption charges and prison sentences of up to two years. They also face a fine of 10 million euros (US$ 9.7 million). Rosell faces five years in prison on fraud and corruption charges, plus a fine of 10 million euros (US$ 9.7 million).
DIS contend that they were entitled to 40 per cent of Neymar's transfer but received a smaller amount than they were due because part of the transfer fee was concealed. Prosecutors say those involved tried to hide the real amount of the transfer in order to pay a lower commission to the investment group.
Neymar Jr. told the court he didn't take part in any of the transfer negotiations between Santos and Barcelona.
"It was all done by my father," he said. "He has always taken care of my business and always will. I always sign everything he asks me to."