Pots set for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw

One team from each of four pots will be drawn into each group, the order of which was determined by FIFA's latest Women's World Rankings.

Hosts New Zealand and Australia have automatically been placed in groups A and B, respectively.

Pot 1 includes the United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain who are ranked top six, as well as co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. Australia are currently ranked No. 13, while New Zealand are No. 22.

China, ranked 15th, are in Pot 2, along with Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy and South Korea.

The draw will be conducted by two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd.

"Given the expanded format in 2023, there's going to be even more excitement globally when the eyes of the football world focus on Auckland this Saturday," the American said in a media release. "I am excited to play a part in a draw that will bring smiles to faces in every corner of the globe."

The 2023 World Cup opens on July 20 in Auckland and concludes with the final in Sydney on August 20.