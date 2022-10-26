Liverpool's Klopp hopes his side can remain calm to beat Ajax

Striker Darwin Nunez is set to return from injury but midfielder Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined.

Nunez missed the 1-0 Premier League defeat by Nottingham Forest at the weekend due to a hamstring niggle while Thiago was a late withdrawal due to an ear infection.

Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 in the reverse fixture. The English side can secure qualification with a game to spare in what would be a fine turnaround following a heavy loss to Napoli at the start of the campaign.

Klopp's second-placed side have nine points from four games, six points more than Ajax. Napoli, who are already through to the knockout stage, lead the group with 12 points.

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League after 11 games, 12 points off leaders Arsenal.