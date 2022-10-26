Liverpool's Klopp hopes his side can remain calm to beat Ajax
Liverpool are working on improving their consistency as they seek qualification to the knockout stages, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday (October 25), the eve of his team's Champions League fixture against Ajax.
Liverpool qualify from Group A by avoiding a loss against Ajax.
Liverpool, runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League last season, have looked far from their best this term and Klopp said injuries have hampered their progress.
Striker Darwin Nunez is set to return from injury but midfielder Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined.
Nunez missed the 1-0 Premier League defeat by Nottingham Forest at the weekend due to a hamstring niggle while Thiago was a late withdrawal due to an ear infection.
Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 in the reverse fixture. The English side can secure qualification with a game to spare in what would be a fine turnaround following a heavy loss to Napoli at the start of the campaign.
Klopp's second-placed side have nine points from four games, six points more than Ajax. Napoli, who are already through to the knockout stage, lead the group with 12 points.
Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League after 11 games, 12 points off leaders Arsenal.