Take a trip down Soi Charoen Krung 30 (Captain Bush Lane) from Si Phraya pier and you can get a glimpse of the Azulejo tilework designs that will be flashing before the eyes of goalkeepers in Qatar next month.

Azulejo tile designs weave major cultural influences from Portugal’s history.

“Azulejo” comes from the Arabic word for “small polished stone”, a legacy of the Islamic Moors and Arabs who arrived on the Iberian peninsula 1,300 years ago.

The original design featured simple geometric shapes and neutral colours but was adapted in each era and spread around the world through trading and colonialism.