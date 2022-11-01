Pogba out of World Cup

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," his agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow."

Defending champions France had already lost midfielder N'Golo Kante, who was ruled out for four months after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury this month.

Pogba was one of France's most influential players in their 2018 World Cup triumph, scoring in the final victory over Croatia as they won the global title for the second time.