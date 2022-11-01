Online budget system expected to speed up funding process for sports associations

The training aimed to help sports associations use the online system in applying for funds.

Nat Intharacharoen, who chaired NSDF’s subcommittee on sports development, said that the programme was developed to solve problems for national’s sports development, especially after sports associations fully accepted this.

He added that the online system will replace the document system, which will reduce the delay and lost document problems while the database could be made in the future. The process will be shorter, transparent and verifiable.

Meanwhile, NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said that the training was successful as sports associations are fully determined to use the online system which will make the process faster and reduce the error.