Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool decline

Liverpool have lost players including Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip to injury while Darwin Nunez has struggled to justify his price tag after being signed as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Leeds United, their first home league loss since March 2021, was another blow.

Klopp said there was no quick fix and urged patience as the team seeks to pick their season back up.

Q: "Are you ever concerned that this team might just have reached the end of its cycle and it's in decline now? Is that a concern?")

"So we are obviously out there and we do this job in public and I think the judgement for this will be later on in the season, or maybe at the end of the season where we say 'ok, that's obviously now, that's it for this group of players' or whatever, or for this manager if you want, whatever question will be asked then. But at the moment it's not 100% fair to judge the team because it means the squad obviously, because we never had them (players) available, we miss - especially now up front - top quality (players), which is not helpful, that doesn't mean the others don't have (players missing who are) top quality, but with the amount of games, we'd usually make changes but now we can't do that." said Klopp



