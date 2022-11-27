Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Substitute Fernandez made sure of the three points when he curled a superb shot into the top corner in the 87th minute.

The result restored order for the Argentines in Group C after their shock opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina, on three points, can guarantee progress with a win over Poland, top on four, in their final game on Wednesday.

Mexico, who have now lost all four World Cup clashes with Argentina, have one point and must beat Saudi Arabia, on three, to have any chance of continuing their run of making the last 16 in the last seven World Cups, but even that might not be enough.

With the prospect of an Argentina elimination, tensions were high on and off the ball in a scrappy first half but with the two sets of fans creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium.



