Argentina outclass Poland despite Messi penalty miss to advance

Argentina took the lead just one minute into the second half when Alexis Mac Allister got on the end of Nahuel Molina's cross and, despite making weak contact, he saw his shot creep over the line with Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny beaten.

The goal was a just reward for Argentina who had dominated possession while Poland barely managed to get out of their own half.

The second goal was the result of some patient buildup where Argentina knocked the ball around before Enzo Fernandez unlocked the defence with a through-ball for Julian Alvarez, who found space in the box and smashed it into the top corner.

Earlier, Poland was up in arms when Argentina was awarded a controversial penalty after a VAR check for a foul on Messi when Szczesny's glove brushed his face as the Paris St Germain forward rose up for a header at the far post.



