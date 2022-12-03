Four things to look out for on Sunday in World Cup

1. France back and firing on all cylinders

France rested almost their entire first-choice side for their last group match after having already secured their place in the knockout stage, with big players such as Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann only coming on in the closing minutes as they chased the game against Tunisia.

Coach Didier Deschamps will have his strongest line-up out against Poland on Sunday, with Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud in attack, Griezmann in the hole behind them and Adrien Rabiot in the middle. They should be fresh and should have few problems in reaching the quarterfinals.

2. Poland need a change of attitude

It's not usual to see a side celebrate a defeat, but that is what Poland did in the wake of their 2-0 loss to Argentina on Wednesday night that saw them into the last 16.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz showed an incredible lack of ambition against Argentina, even instructing his players not to commit fouls in the closing stages of the game, to avoid yellow cards when it looked as if qualification could go down to fair play between them and Mexico.

Yellow cards won't be a factor against France, but if Poland set out to defend, leaving Robert Lewandowski isolated in attack, there is only one way this tie is going to end.

